Comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends -2.13% -21.25% -5.42% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge -17.02% -125.82% -17.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citi Trends and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Citi Trends presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.85%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Citi Trends.

This table compares Citi Trends and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $768.52 million 0.36 -$43.17 million ($2.00) -16.50 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $315.89 million 0.04 -$55.29 million ($17.72) -0.27

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citi Trends has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Lulu’s Fashion Lounge on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. It also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as offers outerwear for men and women. In addition, the company offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, health and products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. Citi Trends, Inc. provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.