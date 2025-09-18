Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 11,744 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 487,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 274,280 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 409.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 284,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 228,540 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,725,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after buying an additional 173,408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,084,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 127,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

WINN opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

