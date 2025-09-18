4,500 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Acquired by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Oklo by 2.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Oklo by 22.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Trading Down 0.9%

OKLO stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $96.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -226.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,387 shares of company stock valued at $31,614,315. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

