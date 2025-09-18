Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,568 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

