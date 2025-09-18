Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 40,406 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,406 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

