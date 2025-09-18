FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 1.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

