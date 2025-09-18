VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT is Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.06 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

