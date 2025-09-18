Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,933 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.