Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan $QCJA

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 9.05% of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCJA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $356,000.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Price Performance

QCJA opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

About Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

