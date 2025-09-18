Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 3,174 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $456.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.37. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

