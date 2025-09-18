KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 43,293 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 87,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.29 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.