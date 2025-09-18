Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $434.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

