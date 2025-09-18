Shira Ridge Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VB stock opened at $255.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

