Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 149.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,323 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS GJAN opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

