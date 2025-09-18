KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

