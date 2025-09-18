Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target at $137.86

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.8571.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

