Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

