Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

