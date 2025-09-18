Professional Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

