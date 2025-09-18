Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 373,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,569,585.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.62. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $331,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.6% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 407,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 77,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 116.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 82,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

