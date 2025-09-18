Insider Selling: abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Sells $215,856.48 in Stock

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $215,856.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,953,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,176,079.96. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,026 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $28,343.74.

On Monday, September 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 700 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $9,891.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,083 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $197,725.32.

On Friday, August 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,723 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $329,512.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 400 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $5,532.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,710 shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $150,689.70.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

HQL stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 90,436 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

