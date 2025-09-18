Rafael Santana Sells 1,798 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total transaction of $170,847.38.

On Monday, July 7th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.35, for a total transaction of $189,028.10.

NYSE:WAB opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.59. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after buying an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,410,000 after buying an additional 186,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wabtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,194,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Wabtec by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,614,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 434,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

