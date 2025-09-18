Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Sells $197,651.88 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 30,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $197,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 100,024 shares in the company, valued at $657,157.68. This represents a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMC opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,919,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $136,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.