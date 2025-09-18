ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.40 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £150.40.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 224 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £150.08.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Simon Bourne purchased 190 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 per share, with a total value of £150.10.

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 68.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of £421.70 million, a P/E ratio of -924.86 and a beta of 2.03. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 98.45.

ITM Power ( LON:ITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 76.67.

About ITM Power

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

