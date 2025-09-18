David Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 248,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,779.85. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $925.93 million, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 151.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.