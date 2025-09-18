William Koefoed Sells 8,943 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,336.49. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
OneStream Stock Performance
OneStream stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.30.
OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.
About OneStream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.
