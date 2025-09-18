Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $261.21 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average is $282.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

