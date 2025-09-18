Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

