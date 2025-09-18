Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 3,293 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

