Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,723 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 331.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 863,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 123,911 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 971.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 62.4%. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

