Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,691 Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,660.70. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $293,907.56. This represents a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,800 shares of company stock worth $2,364,335 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

