Darien Spencer Sells 18,274 Shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 18,274 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $520,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 346,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,916.72. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ouster Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

Get Ouster alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 190,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,155,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 60,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ouster by 29.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.