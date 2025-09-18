Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 913,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MFG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

