Fintech Stocks To Consider – September 15th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, and Quantum FinTech Acquisition are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that leverage technology to deliver or enhance financial services—ranging from mobile payments and peer-to-peer lending to blockchain platforms and robo-advisory tools. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapid innovation reshaping banking, insurance, and capital markets. While they often offer higher growth potential, fintech equities can also exhibit greater volatility due to intense competition and evolving regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition (QFTA)

