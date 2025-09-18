Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

