S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 5.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

SPGI opened at $543.98 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.46.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Citigroup raised their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.38.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

