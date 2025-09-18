Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 3,135 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

