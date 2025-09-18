HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 354,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 241,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HilleVax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of HilleVax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HilleVax stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. HilleVax has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.17.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.