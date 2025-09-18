Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,664,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,551 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 291,685 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $6,201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

