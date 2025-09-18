Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NDBKY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 691.0%. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

