Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 878,500 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Price Performance

Shares of HOEGF stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

About Höegh Autoliners ASA

Höegh Autoliners ASA provides ocean transportation services within the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes on deep sea and short sea markets worldwide. Its services include automotive; high, and heavy and breakbulk; truck, buses, and trailers; railcars and tramways; mining equipment; agricultural machinery; machinery; construction equipment; power equipment; and boats, and yachts shipping services.

