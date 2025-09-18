Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 878,500 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days.
Höegh Autoliners ASA Price Performance
Shares of HOEGF stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.69.
About Höegh Autoliners ASA
