Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in August

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $852.68 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $740.00 and a 1 year high of $920.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $835.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.09.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

