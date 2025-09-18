Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $473.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $476.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

