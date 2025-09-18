Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 46.2% in August

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

