Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,649 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 15.5%

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.31 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

