Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 303 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after acquiring an additional 382,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 303,875 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.6%

JMST stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

