Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,228.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.