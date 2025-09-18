Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 25,174 Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF $TEQI

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.31% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

