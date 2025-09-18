Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $169,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 106.5% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1677 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.