Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 284,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 217,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,408.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.